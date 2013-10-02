Video: Metallica Release Recap of Apollo Theater Show, Including "Broken, Beat & Scarred" (Soundcheck) and "Master of Puppets"

Metallica, who recently spent a great deal of quality time in New York City while promoting their new 3D film, Through the Never, have posted an official recap video of their September 21 show at Harlem's 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater.

You can check out the video — all 22-plus minutes of it (perfect for your lunch break) — below.

The clip includes "Broken, Beat & Scarred" at soundcheck, some funny stuff in the Tuning Room and a live performance of "Master Of Puppets" from the actual show.

To further relive the band's New York City visit (and more), check out the following Guitar World stories. Note that Through the Never goes wide this Friday, October 4!

