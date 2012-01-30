Video: Red Carpet Footage from Guitar World's Roast of Zakk Wylde

Earlier this month at the Guitar World Roast of Zakk Wylde, Revolver TV was on hand to talk to all the stars as they made their way down the Red Carpet. Check out the video below for exclusive interviews with Slayer's Kerry King, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor and more.

If you couldn't make it out to The Grove in Anaheim for that historic night, be sure to check out our official recap, along with all the great photos from the event.

The Roast was filmed, and while there are no plans for a TV airing right now, more video from the Roast will be online soon.

