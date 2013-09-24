Video: Watch Iron Maiden's Entire Set from 2013 Rock in Rio Festival

Got some time to kill?
Check out Iron Maiden's entire set from this year's Rock in Rio festival, which took place September 22 in Brazil. Best of all, it's totally pro-shot and looks and sounds amazing.
The heavy metal icons closed out Rock In Rio’s final day, starting their set at five minutes past midnight.
The band’s entire two-hour set can be viewed below, as can the band's set list. Enjoy!
- Moonchild
- Can I Play with Madness
- The Prisoner
- 2 Minutes to Midnight
- Afraid to Shoot Strangers
- The Trooper
- The Number of the Beast
- Phantom of the Opera
- Run to the Hills
- Wasted Years
- Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
- The Clairvoyant
- Fear of the Dark
- Iron Maiden
- Encore:
- Churchill's Speech
- Aces High
- The Evil That Men Do
- Running Free
- (with Drum Solo)