Vintage adds a 4-string acoustic-electric bass to its Paul Brett Statesboro' Series

Vintage has introduced the first acoustic-electric bass guitar of its Paul Brett Statesboro' Series of acoustics. Like all models in the line, the VCB440WK has been designed by English guitarist and blues historian Paul Brett.

Sporting a satin matte Whisky Sour finish and a dreadnought body shape, the VCB440WK boasts an all-mahogany construction with a decorative soundhole rosette, and a 20-fret fingerboard with dot inlays.

Electronics include a Vintage-designed preamp with a volume control, three-band EQ, phase switch, tuner and low battery indicator.

Other features include gold plated die cast machine heads, a tech wood bridge, a 34" scale length and a precision-molded ABS nut and saddle.

The VCB440WK Statesboro' is available now for £199. For more information, head over to Vintage.