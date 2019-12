Danish heavy metal band Volbeat have just released a music video for their track "A Warrior's Call." You can check out the video, which was directed by Matt Wignall, below.

"A Warrior's Call" is taken from the band's most recent album, Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which was released back in 2010.

Volbeat will join Megadeth, Motorhead and Lacuna Coil for the 2012 edition of Gigantour, and you can get the full tour itinerary here.