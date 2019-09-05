Vox gives the Mini Superbeetle a British Racing Green makeover

Vox’s Mini Superbeetle - a downsized version of the guitar amps The Beatles used for their mammoth stadium shows - was last year’s must-have mini-stack, and now Vox has managed to make it even more desirable with a fresh limited-edition look.

For 2019, the UK amp company has equipped the Superbeetle with a British Racing Green finish, based on British sports cars from the ’60s.

Otherwise, it features the same Nutube-loaded tones as the original, complete with onboard tremolo and reverb.

The MSB25-BRG will be available in very limited numbers, with the UK price listed as £380, so we’re expecting a USA MSRP of around $499.

Vox Amps has more info.