Vox reinvigorates its Bobcat guitar series with all-new finishes and Bigsby vibratos

Vox has unveiled two new semi-hollow Bobcat electric guitar models, which flash two new finishes and boast Bigsby vibratos.

The two models represent new iterations of the original Bobcats that were unveiled at NAMM last year.

Both the V90 and S66 models feature a maple plywood body and a weight-relieved spruce center block, complemented by a mahogany neck and Indonesian ebony fretboard. The guitars also have a 25” scale length set neck, Grover open-gear tuners and either a B70 or B700 Bigsby vibrato depending on the finish.

While the Jet Black V90 comes equipped with a black B700 Bigsby, the Blue Sapphire model features a classic B70 fixture. Both models offer the same two finishes.

Image 1 of 2 Vox Bobcat V90 in Jet Black (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 2 Vox Bobcat S66 in Blue Sapphire (Image credit: Vox)

The Bobcats differ from one another in pickup configuration and tone control layout. The V90 features Vox soapbar-style pickups, which promise a wide sonic range. These are paired with two volume controls, two tone controls and a three-way pickup selector.

At the other end of the sonic spectrum, the S66 features three single-coils. Used independently or together to access a wide variety of tonal options, each pickup has its own volume control and offers six different combinations of sounds.

These combinations include neck and bridge, middle and neck, middle and bridge, middle only, neck only, and bridge. Set up to the same level to create a so-called “halftone” sound, the S66 pickups promise a thick, humbucker-type tone when the middle is rolled into either the bridge or neck pickup.

The new Bobcats have been announced alongside Vox's all-new line of portable Mini Go modeling guitar amplifiers.

Visit Vox for more info.