Walrus Audio rewrites the ambient delay pedal playbook with the Fable Granular Soundscape Generator

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Could this new post-rock-friendly signal slicer be your next inspiration station?

Walrus Audio has made its latest play for ambient guitar players with the launch of the Fable Granular Soundscape Generator, a micro-sampling delay pedal.

The Fable is built around five granular delay programs, which sample and chop your signal into glitchy, lo-fi pads.

Two DSP chips enable two separate effects to run in series, before they’re run back through the chips for extra tonal mangling – think of it like a glitched-out delay with a hint of micro-sampling pedals such as the Montreal Assembly Count to Five or Chase Bliss Blooper.

Fable’s five onboard programs are…

  • I. Reverse Delay into Reverse Granular
  • II. Forward Delay into Octave Up Granular
  • III. Analog Delay into Octave Down Granular
  • IV. Multi-Tap Granular into Multi-Tap Granular (Grain-Verb)
  • V. Forward Delay into Randomized Pitch Granular

Controls include Feedback, Regen, Time, Tone, Mix, Mod and the program-specific X knob, which adjusts everything from grain size to pitch changes.

Other features include tap tempo and momentary modulation speed and time warping functions, while the whole lot utilizes buffered bypass and is powered via a 9V power supply.

Walrus Audio Fable Granular Soundscape Generator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The Fable Granular Soundscape Generator is available now for $299. See Walrus Audio (opens in new tab) for more info.

This latest launch appears to be something of a sister pedal to the Lore Reverse Soundscape Generator, which was unveiled back in June 2022.

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).