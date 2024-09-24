“Butch Trucks said, ‘We should all go hear my nephew play. He’s amazing and he's 11.’ We're all like, ‘Yeah, okay…’” Warren Haynes recalls the first time he witnessed a young Derek Trucks play guitar

Haynes and his Allman Brothers bandmates took a night off to watch an 11-year-old Trucks play – and ended up sharing the stage for an impromptu jam

Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes
(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

Warren Haynes has recalled the first time he saw Derek Trucks play electric guitar, and admitted he was blown away by his talents after initially being skeptical over the youngster's chops.

Across the years, the pair have developed a strong musical bond, having locked fretboards via spells in The Allman Brothers Band, as well as collaborating on various occasions under The Derek Trucks Band moniker and beyond.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.