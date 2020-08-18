Warwick launches affordable, super-compact Gnome bass amp heads

Warwick has announced the Gnome series of bass amp heads, which promise big output from compact, lightweight enclosures.

Three versions are available: the 200W Gnome; the USB interface-equipped Gnome i; and the Gnome i Pro, which also features the USB out, but ups the output to 280W.

All three are solid-state designs, bolstered by class D power amps, and feature a three-band EQ with +/- 15dB of boost per band, as well as gain and master controls.

(Image credit: Warwick)

Around the rear of the amps is a post-EQ XLR DI output with switchable ground lift, speaker output, on/off switch and USB output (i amps only).

The Gnome line-up launches in September, starting at €149.90 (approx $175). See Warwick for more info.