W.A.S.P. Premiere New Song, "Last Runaway"

W.A.S.P. have premiered their new single, "Last Runaway."

The track is the first single from the band's new album, Golgotha, which hits stores October 9 via Napalm Records.

You can pre-order it right here. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook.

"There are times in any band's career that somehow all things mesh together," says W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless. "Their experiences, influences and personal timing bring them into a common space.

"This has happened with this record. Four years in the making has provided direction, but even greater reflection."

For more about W.A.S.P., visit waspnation.com.