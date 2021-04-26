Watch Nancy Wilson perform her Eddie Van Halen tribute, 4 Edward, on acoustic guitar

Heart’s Nancy Wilson recently shared her acoustic Eddie Van Halen tribute, 4 Edward, from her new and first-ever solo album, You and Me. Now, Wilson has posted a video of her performing the song live, which you can check out above.

Wilson previously discussed a meeting between her and Van Halen that inspired the song.

"I was the first one to ever give him an acoustic guitar," Wilson said. "When we were touring with those guys in the '80s, he was like, 'I like how you play that acoustic.' And I said, 'Well, why don't you play more acoustic?' And he goes, 'Well, I don't have an acoustic.' And I said, 'You don't have an acoustic? What?' "

Wilson continued, “And so I went and got him one out of my stash and I gave it to him. And early the next morning, in the hotels, back when people would ring your room, he rang my room and he played for me this beautiful piece of acoustic guitar instrumental music on the phone.

"I was so touched, and it was so beautiful, it was one of the prettiest things I'd ever heard. So I tried to return the favor by making a beautiful little tribute to him."

Recently, Wilson also unveiled the title track to You and Me. The album will be released May 7 via her new label, Carry On Music.