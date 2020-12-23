Watch Sophie Lloyd sleigh a shred guitar version of festive classic All I Want for Christmas is You

Having amassed over half-a-million subscribers on YouTube and over 300,000 followers on Instagram, it is no longer news that popular social media and Marisa and the Moths guitarist Sophie Lloyd is one of the best in the biz.

On her channels, Lloyd treats listeners to her instrumental rearrangements of popular songs from a host of different genres, including Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, The Eagles' Hotel California and even The Ghostbusters theme.

Now, the internet is once again graced with Lloyd's presents as she offers up a festive-themed cover on her electric guitar.

The social media sensation has decided to branch out by giving a Christmas song the Sophie Lloyd treatment and gifts us with an un-fir-getable cover of a pop classic.

The festive installment to her collection of covers sees Sophie sleigh a sizzling shred guitar version of All I Want for Christmas is You and, snow joke, it's a cracker.

Replacing Mariah Carey's vocal line from the 1994 original with a guitar arrangement that sees her utilize a number of techniques that she has in her stocking, Lloyd's version brings together a pop Christmas classic and her typically tasty high-gain tone – yule miss out if you don't listen.

In the video, Lloyd can be seen playing her new Kiesel Limited Artist Edition A6H Aries model, which was officially released last month.