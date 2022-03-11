Watch Wet Leg perform on The Tonight Show armed with Fender Noventas

Fast-rising UK indie duo Wet Leg made their Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon debut on March 9, performing their standout 2021 hit Chaise Lounge and the nonchalantly filthy Wet Dream.

Both Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers appeared playing Fender Noventa guitars, using a Telecaster and a three-pickup Jazzmaster, respectively. The limited-run Noventa series was introduced in May last year and intended to address the P-90-shaped hole in Fender’s line-up.

The choice marks a change from the duo’s previous preference for a Surf Green Jazzmaster or white Strat (for Teasdale) and an embattled Hofner Galaxie (Chambers), the latter of which was used in the original recording of Wet Dream.

“I was playing the Hofner that I bought in lockdown,” Chambers revealed in Total Guitar’s Wet Leg interview back in January. “It’s so gorgeous – it’s got like nails in it holding it together, and stuck-on gems… Then I used to have a Fender Deluxe, but it was very big so I swapped out for a Vox AC10. It was a hard decision because I loved the Fender’s spring reverb, but the AC10 sounds warmer.”

Their Fallon appearance is not Wet Leg’s first on US TV – the Isle Of Wight band previously performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in December. However, while footage of that appearance is no longer online, you may be able to catch the group in person.

Currently they are playing shows across the US, performing in Washington, DC tonight (March 11) and numerous cities nationwide until the tour concludes on March 30 at the Fonda Theatre in LA, ahead of the release of their debut self-titled album on April 8 via Domino.

For more information on the tour and to buy tickets (where available), head to Wet Leg’s official site.