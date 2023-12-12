What's the best guitar album of 2023?

Having already asked you for thoughts on this year’s best guitar riffs and best guitar solos, now it’s time to deal with the big one: what is the best guitar album of 2023?

Unsurprisingly, it’s been a spectacular year for guitar records, with the past 12 months playing host to the return of Metallica, The Rolling Stones, The Hives and a Tom DeLonge-featuring blink-182, with familiar favorites such as Joe Bonamassa, Nita Strauss, Greta Van Fleet and Foo Fighters also launching strong title challengers.

But aside from the usual suspects, ‘23 also saw the continued rise of the next generation of guitar talents, with Sophie Lloyd (who finally released her first-ever studio solo album) and Matteo Mancuso (whose otherworldly playing style took the guitar world by storm) both looking to upset the established status quo.

And that’s not even scratching the surface. So, after polling a cavalcade of pro players, GW staff and you, dear readers, we’ve honed in on around 50 albums that represent the best in guitar music this year.

Now all that’s left is for you to vote for your favorite. The albums are listed in alphabetical order below, but you can add your own pick if you’re really desperate to shout about something.

We’ll close the poll in around a week and reveal the results later on in December. Happy voting!