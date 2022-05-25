What is the greatest guitar album of the 2010s and 2020s?

Is it The Black Keys’ El Camino? Gary Clark Jr.’s The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim? John Mayer’s Sob Rock? Or could it possibly be Royal Blood’s eponymous and guitar-less album? Take your pick and vote in our poll!

Man playing guitar
Thousands and thousands of you voted to decide the greatest guitar albums of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. And if you missed it, our greatest guitar album of the 00s poll is open until May 26th – so get your votes in now while you still can! 

Now though, we’re wrapping up this mammoth voting extravaganza, and we need you to choose your favourite album since 2010. 

So much great guitar music has emerged since 2010 – from new artists, cult heroes and established big names… 

From the big hitters, there was Slash with his self-titled solo debut – possibly the best record he has made outside of Guns N’ Roses. There was Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Joe Bonamassa’s Dust Bowl, Arctic Monkeys’ AM, The Black Keys’ El Camino, Tool’s Fear Inoculum, Jack White’s Boarding House Reach, and Van Halen’s A Different Kind Of Truth – the last album that Eddie Van Halen ever made.

Newer acts creating amazing sounds included Black Midi with Schlagenheim, Big Thief with U.F.O.F and Two Hands, Iceage with Plowing Into The Field Of Love, and Mdou Moctar with Afrique Victime – TG's album of the year for 2021. 

So get voting now! You can vote for as many albums as you like, and if you don't see your favourite, simply add it into the 'other' category and we’ll make sure to count it. 

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 360 of Total Guitar, on sale in the UK on July 1.

 

Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a copy of Total Guitar, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

