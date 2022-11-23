Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75.

News of Johnson’s death was confirmed on his social media pages early this morning. Revealing that the guitarist died on Monday (November 21) in his home, a tribute reads: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

After being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013, and subsequently choosing not to receive chemotherapy, Johnson significantly outlived his life expectancy; he was told he had just nine to 10 months to live at the time.

The following year, Johnson released Going Back Home, a collaborative album with The Who’s Roger Daltrey, and later underwent major surgery to remove a six-and-a-half-pound tumor, after which he was declared cancer free.

Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show [per NME (opens in new tab)] in 2014, Johnson said: “I think it took about 10 or 11 hours or something and they took this tumor out of me. This tumor weighed three kilos, that’s the size of a baby.

“I’d been carrying this thing on stage with me all year, my guitar used to stick out. My guitar used to rock on this tumor. Rocking away like a rocker! So, no, I shouldn’t be here at all.”

