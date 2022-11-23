Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75

By Sam Roche
published

Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms

Wilko Johnson
(Image credit: Future)

Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75.

News of Johnson’s death was confirmed on his social media pages early this morning. Revealing that the guitarist died on Monday (November 21) in his home, a tribute reads: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Posted by WilkoJohnsonBand on 

After being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013, and subsequently choosing not to receive chemotherapy, Johnson significantly outlived his life expectancy; he was told he had just nine to 10 months to live at the time.

The following year, Johnson released Going Back Home, a collaborative album with The Who’s Roger Daltrey, and later underwent major surgery to remove a six-and-a-half-pound tumor, after which he was declared cancer free.

Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show [per NME (opens in new tab)] in 2014, Johnson said: “I think it took about 10 or 11 hours or something and they took this tumor out of me. This tumor weighed three kilos, that’s the size of a baby.

“I’d been carrying this thing on stage with me all year, my guitar used to stick out. My guitar used to rock on this tumor. Rocking away like a rocker! So, no, I shouldn’t be here at all.”

More to follow…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).