Wolfgang Van Halen says his father's death “still doesn't feel real”

Wolfgang has said that the passing of his father, guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, “still doesn't feel real”.

In a new post on Instagram – which features four previously unseen photos of the Mammoth WVH leader and Eddie Van Halen together – Wolfgang writes: “I've had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it's a dream, stop whatever I'm doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up.

“I miss the fuck out of him. I can't believe he's not here anymore. [It] still doesn't feel real. I'm doing my best, Pop.”

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October last year following a lengthy battle with cancer. His death prompted a widespread outpouring of mourning and reverence from across the global guitar community.

Following Eddie's passing, Mammoth WVH – the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen – released Distance, a heartfelt tribute song to the late guitar hero.

In a statement released at the time, Wolfgang explained that he “never intended Distance to be the very first piece of music people would hear” from him, saying he thought his father “would be here to celebrate its release”.

Last year, Wolfgang confirmed that Van Halen would never return without his father.

In response to a Twitter comment asking if he had any plans to reform the band, he replied: “I can confidently say I will NEVER replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father's memory.

“No EVH = No VH. Get the fuck over it, but if you can’t, just quit bothering me about it and demanding I do it when I’ve made it very clear how I feel.”

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH is currently on tour in the US with Guns N' Roses. The four-month run began last week with a show at the Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Following the gig, WVH wrote on social media: “First show with GnR down! Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here.”