Wolfgang Van Halen learned Tremonti's entire setlist the night before joining the band on tour

If you know anything about Wolfgang Van Halen, it's probably that he cut his teeth playing bass guitar for his family's band (you may have heard of them) from 2006 until their dissolution in 2020, following the death of his father, guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

What's slightly less common knowledge is Wolfgang's tenure in the Mark Tremonti-fronted hard rock outfit Tremonti.

Indeed, Wolfgang toured extensively with the band – not to mention his bass work on two of their albums, 2015's Cauterize and 2016's Dust – after joining them on short notice in 2012.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, Wolfgang clarified just how short that notice really was, confirming a rumor that he learned the band's entire setlist the night before he joined them on tour.

When asked if the story was true, Wolfgang replied: "Yes! I happened to have been in New Jersey with my friends in Sevendust, where they were recording [their 2013 album] Black Out The Sun, I was just hanging out with them, and I happened to have some of my bass equipment with me because we were just jamming and stuff.

"And it was late one night that I got a call from Mark Tremonti. He was like: 'Hey, man, I heard you were in town. We need a bass player. Do you think you could come by?'

"And sure enough, I loaded my stuff in a pickup, and got there forty-five minutes later in New York, and I learned the whole set, and we started touring the next day!"

In other tour-related Wolfgang Van Halen chatter, he and his solo band, Mammoth WVH, recently postponed the start of their Young Guns North American tour with Dirty Honey due to the Omicron COVID surge.

Originally set to begin in late January, the trek will now begin in late February, and will run through mid-April, taking the up-and-coming rockers across America, with a stop in Toronto, Canada for good measure.

For tickets to the shows and more info, stop by the Young Guns website.