Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey postpone the start of their joint Young Guns North American tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have pushed back the start of their joint Young Guns North American tour due to the ongoing Omicron COVID surge.

Originally set to begin in late January, the trek will now begin in late February. Any of the tour's dates that were scheduled prior to February 20 have been rescheduled until after March 5.

"We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously," wrote both groups in a statement.

"Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns tour to February 20, in Denver, Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20 has been rescheduled until after March 5.

"The shows scheduled from February 20 through March 5 will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, Maine – originally scheduled for January 28 – is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase."

The revised tour schedule, however, has allowed the bands to add a handful of additional shows to their itinerary. Tickets for those shows will go on sale on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Both Mammoth WVH – who only played their first show in July 2021 – and Dirty Honey raised their profiles significantly with high-profile opening slots last summer. Mammoth, fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, opened for Guns N’ Roses, while Dirty Honey toured with the Black Crowes.

You can check out the full, revised itinerary of the Young Guns tour below. For tickets and more info, stop by the Young Guns website.

February

20: Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

21: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

22: Revolution, Boise, ID

24: House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

25: Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

March

1: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

2: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

4: The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

5: Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

9: House of Blues, Dallas, TX

10: Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

12: Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK*

13: Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

15: The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

16: House of Blues, Chicago, IL

18: The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

20: Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA*

23: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

24: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

26: Big Night Live, Boston, MA

27: Toad's Place, New Haven, CT*

28: Webster Hall, New York, NY

30: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

31: The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

April

1: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

3: Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

5: The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

6: The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

8: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

9: The Plant, Dothan, AL

10: Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

* Tickets on sale this Friday, January 14, 2022