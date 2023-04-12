NAMM 2023: Yamaha unveils what might be its most premium acoustic guitars ever – the FG9 R and FG 9 M

NAMM 2023: Yamaha has debuted its all-new FG9 series with two handcrafted acoustic guitars that might just be the brand’s most premium acoustic models yet.

The FG9 R and FG 9 M are, quite simply, two of the most ornately crafted standard-run acoustics you’ll see at NAMM this year, arriving with a meticulous design that’s said to satisfy those who are “pursuing the highest level of expression”.

In other words, the FG9 models are all about tone, acoustic projection, and dynamic response, having been born out of an exhaustive, scientifically informed trial and error approach that saw the Yamaha team go through multiple prototypes before settling on the final blueprint.

Image 1 of 2 Yamaha FG9 R (Image credit: Yamaha) Yamaha FG9 R (Image credit: Yamaha)

Said scientific R&D phase included the use of cutting-edge acoustic measurements and 3D structural measurement processes in order to “fully understand how the physical structure affects acoustic characteristics”.

“Our custom shop’s skilled luthiers built numerous prototypes,” said Osamu Ito, brand director at Yamaha Guitar Group. “This level of scientific measurement and analysis, combined with innovative craftsmanship, is unique to Yamaha.”

With such experiments said to have achieved “exceptional clarity and detailed articulation”, two FG9 models were born of the results: the rosewood back and side-equipped FG9 R, and the mahogany back and side-loaded FG9 M.

Image 1 of 2 Yamaha FG9 M (Image credit: Yamaha) Yamaha FG9 M (Image credit: Yamaha)

These are the only differences between each of the models, which otherwise flash Adirondack spruce tops, scalloped X bracing, an ebony fingerboard and bridge, and a bone nut and saddle.

A nitrocellulose lacquer finish and scattering of Japanese aesthetic details – such as the rope rosettes – can also be found on the spec sheet.

Owing to the guitars' development, they both carry pretty hefty price tags. Yamaha has listed the FG9 R and FG9 M for $6,780 and $6,620, respectively, though street prices for the pair weigh in at around $4,099 and $3,999.

To find out more, head over to Yamaha (opens in new tab).