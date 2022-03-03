Yamaha revamps its Revstar range, adding new chambered bodies, fresh finishes and more affordable models

Yamaha has revamped its Revstar line of electric guitars, streamlining the range into three models and introducing a host of fresh, racing-inspired finishes and the first left-handed models in the series' history.

The new lineup includes the affordable Element, mid-priced Standard and made-in-Japan Professional, each boasting a chambered body, designed specifically to shape tone and increase resonance while lowering weight and optimizing balance using Yamaha's Acoustic Design process.

Electronics are a key focal point, with a host of switching options that Yamaha says brings “increased versatility”. The double humbucker-equipped Element sports the same Dry Switch high-pass filter that was introduced with the original Revstar range in 2015, while the Standard and Professional – both available with either humbuckers or P-90-style single coils – each sport a passive boost function and a five-way switching circuit.

In terms of build, the Element boasts a mahogany body and neck and a rosewood fingerboard, while the Standard adds a maple top and a carbon-reinforced neck.

The Professional features carbon inserts inside the chambered body – to “further shape the vibration transfer” of the guitar – and is given Yamaha's Initial Response Acceleration (IRA) treatment, which aims to deliver the sound and feel of an instrument that's “been played in for years”.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

“The original Revstar concept was inspired by cafe racer motorcycles – high performance racing machines that showcased the personality of the riders,” says Dave Miner, Product Marketing Manager for Electric Guitars at the Yamaha Guitar Group. “The new Revstar series fine-tunes that concept with enhanced playability, versatility and tone, for players interested in classic style with modern upgrades.”

Originally launched in 2015, the Revstar range was Yamaha's first offering of electric guitars in more than a decade, fusing both its history of guitar design with visual elements of its Yamaha Motor Co. motorcycle division.

See below for the new lineup's pricing and availability. For more info, head to Yamaha.

Professional – $1,999/£2126

RSP20 – Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Moonlight Blue

RSP20X – Rusty Brass Charcoal

RSP02T – Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Crisp Gold

Standard – $799/£873

RSS20 – Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Black / Vintage White / Hot Merlot / Flash Green

RSS20L – Swift Blue / Black

RSS02T – Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Black / Hot Merlot

Element – $499/£543

RSE20 – Swift Blue / Black / Vintage White / Red Copper / Neon Yellow

RSE20L – Swift Blue / Black