Yngwie Malmsteen partners with Dunlop for new signature Delrin guitar pick

Appointments include a beveled edge for “blistering speed and laser-focused accuracy” and stylized ‘Yngwie Malmsteen’ typography

Dunlop Yngwie Malmsteen Custom Delrin Pick
(Image credit: Dunlop)

After releasing the Rock III Custom Nylon, a Jazz III pick for high-gain shredders last month, Dunlop has partnered with shred legend Yngwie Malmsteen for a signature Delrin guitar pick.

Available in three gauges – 1.14mm, 1.5mm and 2mm – the Yngwie Malmsteen Custom Delrin Pick is based on Dunlop's Delrin 500 design, and features a beveled edge for “blistering speed and laser-focused accuracy”. 

Visually, the pick sports Yngwie Malmsteen's name in stylized typography on the front, and his signature on the back. Each gauge dons its own colorway: 1.14mm comes in yellow, 1.5mm in white and 2mm in red.

Dunlop Yngwie Malmsteen Custom Delrin Pick

Dunlop Yngwie Malmsteen Custom Delrin Pick

“For clean, precise picking that sounds great, these picks are the only choice!” Malmsteen says. He adds that this is his pick of choice for “complex compositions and violin-style arpeggios”.

The Yngwie Malmsteen Custom Delrin Pick is available now at $10.99 for a pack of six. For more info, head to Dunlop.

Yngwie Malmsteen adds himself to the list of artists with signature Dunlop plectrums. Last year, Periphery's Misha Mansoor teamed up with the brand for the Custom Delrin Flow which, like Malmsteen's new pick model, features a sculpted edge for added dynamic control. 

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.