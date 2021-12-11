You still have time to grab a bargain ahead of Christmas in the Musician's Friend Last-Minute sale

Christmas is fast approaching, and if you haven't started thinking about what you're going to get that special guitar player in your life, you're going to want to get moving. Luckily the folks over at Musician's Friend are offering healthy discounts on several popular products that will ensure whatever you decide to buy, you'll get the best deal possible. Right now, you can bag up to 40% in their Last-Minute deals , as well as up to 15% off qualifying products with code WINTER - this last offer continues through to January 2nd, so if you get some Christmas cash this year, this could be the place to head.

This epic sale includes many instruments that are sure to make any guitar player's heart sing, with hefty discounts on everything from the immensely popular Fender Player Stratocaster to the extremely classy Gretsch G2627T and the shred-tastic Schecter C-1. So no matter what you choose to go for, you'll most definitely make their day one to remember.

We've spent some time going through what's on offer and hand picked a few of our favorite guitars, which you can view below. If you feel you need an extra injection of inspiration, then be sure to check out our guides to the best Christmas gifts for guitar players and the best Christmas gifts for bassists .

Fender Player Strat HSS: $859.99 Fender Player Strat HSS: $859.99 , now $699.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat.

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: $699.99 Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: $699.99 , now $499.99

Sometimes two pickups just aren't enough! This Gretsch G2627T Streamliner covers so much ground with its trio of Broad'Tron pickups, producing a myriad of tones.

Gretsch G2657TG Streamliner: $599.99 Gretsch G2657TG Streamliner: $599.99 , now $399.99

This pint-sized Gretsch oozes class with its elegant gold hardware and a deep mahogany finish - and right now you can save $200.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 , $2,699

With a saving of $300, now might be the best time to bag yourself the Les Paul of your dreams. Loaded with a set of Tradbucker humbuckers, this LP has all the grunt you'd expect from this famous single-cut, while the advanced switching under the hood allows you to access a myriad of tones.