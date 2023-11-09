Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H review – single-humbucker Tom DeLonge vibe for under $200

Squier's Sonic Series serves up another quality and credible electric for under $200 – and it's so good that beginners might rather upgrade its pickup than trade up for a higher-priced model. It's a keeper.

Fender recently revived Tom DeLonge’s cult classic signature guitar, but many aspiring strummers and Blink-182 fans keen to get their hands on it were priced out of a move thanks to the fact the limited-edition single-humbucker Strat weighed in at a hefty $/£1,299.

Well, for just over a tenth of that price, Squier has presented a seriously impressive alternative in the form of the Sonic Stratocaster HT H.

Since it’s been gutted of two-thirds of its electronics, the guitar is very light, and is made lighter by virtue of the body of the guitar seeming to be that of a standard Strat – in other words, it’s got room under the hood for more pickups.

Not only does that contribute to its light weight, it also makes it far more resonant, with an impressive unplugged projection. Pair that with the silky smooth C-shape neck and you’re in for a blast.

As you can probably tell, there isn’t much to this model, but that doesn’t stop it being a genuinely fun instrument to play. Like the Strat HT, the workmanship is impressive, and the guitar copes well when put through its paces at the top end of the fretboard.

Given the guitar’s simplistic construction, though, there’s a lot riding on that sole ceramic humbucker to deliver tones that can sell the whole package. And while it’s not quite DeLonge’s Seymour Duncan Invader, it’s a respectable unit at this price point. Warm and hearty when clean, and delivering some singing high-gains when paired with a number of our Line 6 effects.

It’s worth noting that low-budget Squier models are widely regarded as top-notch modding platforms, or guinea pig guitars to test some DIY luthiering, and the HT H is no exception.

Indeed, if we were to pick one of these beauts up, our first move would be to swap out that humbucker for a more premium pickup. Otherwise, we wouldn’t change a thing.

