Holiday 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: How to Use Chord Changes to Devise Inventive Song Riffs — Video
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: How to Play the Dreamy Arpeggios in Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” — Video
Joe Satriani's Guide to Jimi Hendrix-Style R&B Rhythm Guitar Playing — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: How to Harmonize Improvised Melodies Within the Structure of E Major Pentatonic — Video
Tommy Emmanuel Lesson: The Chet Atkins/Merle Travis Fingerpicking Style — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Sublime Accompaniment Stylings of Chris Cornell

Gear Review Videos

Review: Boss Waza Craft BD-2W, DM-2W, and SD-1W Pedals — Video
Review: Jericho Guitars Avenger 7 Pro 26” — Video
Review: Epiphone Masterbilt AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric Guitar — Video
Review: Kiesel V8 Vader Eight-String Guitar — Video