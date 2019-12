Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme played a solo acoustic set last night at the Meltdown festival in London. The setlist consisted primarily of Queens cuts, with Homme bringing out Mark Lanegan (formerly of Screaming Trees) at one point to perform his song "One Hundred Days" (a track that Queens Of the Stone Age have covered in the past). He also performed a new song, entitled "Villains of Circumstance". Check out fan-filmed footage of the dark new piece below.