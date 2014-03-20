Review: Line 6 AMPLIFi 150 High-Performance Guitar Amp

As one of the very first companies to introduce a digital modeling amp, Line 6 has always been an industry leader when it comes to developing new technology and products that greatly enhance the modern guitarist’s playing experience.

While the company’s new AMPLIFi 150 is more evolutionary than revolutionary, it takes the concept of app-controlled hardware to a new level of performance, convenience and versatility.

Line 6 is marketing the AMPLIFi 150 as “the guitar amp reinvented,” and that’s an accurate description (not the usual marketing hype) as it combines the familiar features of a traditional amp with the incredible creative power of an app-based system that provides access to a vast collection of amps, speakers and effects, and streams music wirelessly via Bluetooth.