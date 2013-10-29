Deadline Looms for International Acoustic Music Awards

Think you've got what it takes? Time is running out to enter the International Acoustic Music Awards! Submit by November 8.

Now in its 10th year, the IAMA promotes excellence in Acoustic Music Performance and Artistry. Acoustic artists in various genres can gain exciting radio and web exposure through this competition.

IAMA is open to all independent artists and labels. Unlike other music industry competitions, IAMA focuses on developing new markets for Acoustic artists, labels and with or without CD releases. Past years' winners include AJ Croce, Maddy Rodriguez(Canada), David Francey (Canada), Liz Longley, The Refugees (USA), Kate Lush (Australia), Wayne Southards (USA), Larry Pattis (USA), Omega (Uganda), El McMeen, etc.

Win prizes in 8 different categories: Folk/Americana/Roots, AAA/Alternative, Instrumental, Open, Bluegrass, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Group/Duo. There will also be an Overall Grand Prize winner awarded to the top winner worth over US$11,000, which includes radio promotion to over 250 radio stations in US and Canada. Participating sponsors include: New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion, AirplayAccess.com, Acoustica, SongU, Acoustic Cafe Radio Show, NoisyPlanet, Sonicbids, Broadjam and XM Satellite Radio.

Winning songs will be heard on radio! and Winners and runner-ups will be featured on the IAMI CD compilation and on the IAMI website. Judging is based on excellence in music performance, songwriting/composition/song choice, Music Production and originality.

Enter here with your MP3, Youtube or Soundcloud files:

ttps://online.songwriting.net/iama/?promo=BLU3

Or by mail:

http://www.inacoustic.com/entryform.html