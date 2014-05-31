Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 11 – Staccato Downstrokes

In this episode of Sunday Strum, I take you through an all-quarter note strum pattern using downstrokes.

I’m making each hit staccato – which means short.

In addition, I’m palm muting to create a certain detached, rhythmic feel.

Although the idea of this pattern is basic, it takes a bit of practice.

Hopefully you find it rewarding, as it may help you think outside the box on what you can do with your right hand.

As always, feel free to use different chords and really make it your own.

Watch the lesson below!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com