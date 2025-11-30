I've never modded a guitar but now the cheapest Squier Strat on the planet is even cheaper – so I think I've found the perfect DIY project platform

News
By published

For $208 you get a Fender-backed Strat as part of a killer starter kit, including an amp, gig bag, and instructional DVD

Squier Debut Stratocaster Black Friday 2025 deal
(Image credit: Fender/Amazon)

I’ve never been one for modding guitars, but I’m seriously considering changing my ways because the cheapest Squier Strat ever created just got even cheaper and is available for just $208 thanks to this Cyber Weekend deal – and it looks like the perfect platform for a DIY project.

Don’t shame me, but I’ve been playing guitar for well over 20 years now and my buying habits have always been a bit… vanilla. By that I mean, I’ve never modded a guitar. Not even a humble pickup switch. Nada. Nothing. Crazy, right? I’m not proud to admit it.

It’s for a few reasons. Inexperience, fear of the unknown, and a sheer unwillingness to make a catastrophic error and ruin one of my prized guitars are the key ones.

But I know that needs to change. And I’m feeling adventurous. Chalk it up to Black Friday fever. I’ve just needed a cheap but reliably playable guitar that I can treat as a bit of a guinea pig; something I can rip apart, refinish, carelessly dismantle and put back together again without any major repercussions.

And guess what? I’ve found something that fits the bill perfectly – the Squier Debut Stratocaster, the cheapest-ever Strat that’s now even cheaper thanks to this insane deal from Walmart that has it listed for just $208 as part of a pretty killer starter kit.

Squier Debut Stratocaster Starter Kit
Save 25%
Squier Debut Stratocaster Starter Kit: was $279.99 now $208.99 at Walmart

There are a few Squier Debut deals about at the moment, but I’m gonna put my hat on the line and say this starter kit bundle is the best of the lot. For $208 at Walmart, you get a Fender-approved Strat and all the bits ‘n’ bobs you could ever dream of needing to get going right out the box. Strap, cable, amp, picks, gig bag… heck, you even get an instructional DVD. Plus, that California Blue finish is just *bites fist*

View Deal

Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Black Friday guitar deals that are still live

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.