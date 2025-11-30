I've never modded a guitar but now the cheapest Squier Strat on the planet is even cheaper – so I think I've found the perfect DIY project platform

I’ve never been one for modding guitars, but I’m seriously considering changing my ways because the cheapest Squier Strat ever created just got even cheaper and is available for just $208 thanks to this Cyber Weekend deal – and it looks like the perfect platform for a DIY project.



Don’t shame me, but I’ve been playing guitar for well over 20 years now and my buying habits have always been a bit… vanilla. By that I mean, I’ve never modded a guitar. Not even a humble pickup switch. Nada. Nothing. Crazy, right? I’m not proud to admit it.



It’s for a few reasons. Inexperience, fear of the unknown, and a sheer unwillingness to make a catastrophic error and ruin one of my prized guitars are the key ones.



But I know that needs to change. And I’m feeling adventurous. Chalk it up to Black Friday fever. I’ve just needed a cheap but reliably playable guitar that I can treat as a bit of a guinea pig; something I can rip apart, refinish, carelessly dismantle and put back together again without any major repercussions.



And guess what? I’ve found something that fits the bill perfectly – the Squier Debut Stratocaster, the cheapest-ever Strat that’s now even cheaper thanks to this insane deal from Walmart that has it listed for just $208 as part of a pretty killer starter kit.

Save 25% Squier Debut Stratocaster Starter Kit: was $279.99 now $208.99 at Walmart There are a few Squier Debut deals about at the moment, but I’m gonna put my hat on the line and say this starter kit bundle is the best of the lot. For $208 at Walmart, you get a Fender-approved Strat and all the bits ‘n’ bobs you could ever dream of needing to get going right out the box. Strap, cable, amp, picks, gig bag… heck, you even get an instructional DVD. Plus, that California Blue finish is just *bites fist*

Fender’s attempt to compete with budget Strat clones, the Squier Debut series was stealth-launched earlier this year and made its grand, er, debut (sorry) at NAMM, where I was lucky enough to get my hands on one.



Made in China, this budget-friendly beauty brings genuine Squier/Fender flare to never before reached price points, but in a way that doesn’t compromise on quality.



Sure, they aren’t the best playing Strats ever, and yes, their tone won’t blow you away, but at this price point you wouldn’t expect them to. Instead, these are reliable, Fender-approved players that will see you right.



And, like I say, they look like the perfect modding platform. I certainly wouldn’t feel guilty for trying to take apart a $208 guitar. If something goes wrong, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. If anything, it’s a great platform to learn the art of modding and really make it your own through re-finished, hardware changes, pickup alterations… you name it. The possibilities are endless.



Better yet, this deal also sees the Squier Strat come as part of a starter kit. That means you get a combo amp, a strap, picks, and a cable. Heck, it even comes with a gig bag and an instructional DVD. Not a bad bundle by any means, and a particularly good one if you're a beginner looking to get started on your guitar journey.

Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Black Friday guitar deals that are still live