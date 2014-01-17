Recording King Introduces Starlight Series of Banjos

The popularity of the banjo reached an all-time high in 2013, a trend that shows no signs of slowing through 2014. As much as banjos have become a part of popular culture, many banjos look similar; with guitars it's always been easy to choose a model to reflect your personal style, but banjo players have never been offered the same opportunity for individuality...until now.

With the new Recording King Starlight Series Banjos, the vibrant colors of these great-sounding instruments give players a banjo that looks as unique as they sound, adding a personalized flair and visual appeal to whatever crossover genre of music their banjo appears.

The Starlight Series resonator banjos have all the specs you expect in a traditional banjo – multi-ply rim, tone ring, 24 brackets for precise head-tensioning, and a 26-1/4” scale – all delivering the traditional banjo “snap” today's players want. Combine those classic features with the Starlight Series' stunning custom colors, and you have banjos unlike anything the folk world has ever seen. Choose from three unique color combinations:

Sky: a light blue with white binding, reminiscent of a cloudless day

Midnight: a deep grey with ivory binding, like a foggy Blueridge mountain morning

Sunbeam: a beautiful pale yellow with tortoise binding, like the last moments of an Appalachian sunset

Starlight Series banjos are also available in open-back styles with 16 brackets. They start at a street price of $249.99 and come with Recording King's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

If you're heading out to NAMM, check them out at Hall B, Booth #5476

Learn more about the Starlight Series here:

http://www.recordingking.com/index.php/products/starlight-series

See the whole line of Recording King guitars and banjos at

http://www.recordingking.com/