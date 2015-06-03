Tony Lucca Shares Some Alternate Tuning Tips — Lesson

Here’s a cool lesson from our friend Tony Lucca.

He runs through some helpful tips on using alternate tunings.

You may know him as a contestant on The Voice, but Lucca’s been honing his craft long before he appeared on the show. In fact, this is his eighth full-length album.

Tony Lucca is his first self-titled release, and his first entirely self-produced effort.

“We went in with the intention of making a record that was as live-sounding as possible,” Lucca shares.

“I wanted to close my eyes and be able to visualize the players in the room or up on the stage, actually playing the songs together. One guitar over here, the other guy over there, bass, drums, some keys? I mean, that’s the rock-n-roll I fell in love with when I was a kid.”

