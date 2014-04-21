Video Review: Fender Ukulele Hau'oli

Here's a video demo along with a song performance that includes a run through of product features of this cool, fun instrument.

Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore talks features and then performs an original song on this ukulele that we're giving away during the month of April 2014!

Fender®'s ukuleles feature a new bracing patterns, arched backs, thicker fingerboards, thinner headstocks, bone nuts and non-compensated bone saddles, and thinner finishes.

This mahogany laminated model features:

A concert shape

Tele headstock

Scalloped Fan bracing

Acrylic abalone rosette

19 frets

Rosewood bridge

and more!

We're giving one of these away during the month of April 2014. So check out the video and then sign up for a chance to win!

Find out more about the Fender Ukulele Hau'oli at fender.com