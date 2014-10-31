Angel Olsen Shares "May As Well" From 'Burn Your Fire For No Witness' Deluxe Edition Out Nov 18

Angel Olsen is wrapping up a very strong 2014 with a tour throughout the Southeast, plus a run of band and solo shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On November 18th, between those two tours, Angel will release the deluxe edition of her excellent album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, released in its original form this past February via Jagjaguwar.

She's already shared "All Right Now," one of the deluxe edition's five bonus tracks, and now offers up the ethereal and patient "May As Well."

As with the entire album, "May As Well" presents Angel's warm, wonderful and commanding range, and shows a more revealing and self-assured Angel.

It is an obvious reminder as to why Angel Olsen has such a distinct and radiant presence, both on stage and on record.

ANGEL OLSEN TOUR DATES

Fri. Oct. 31 - Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

Sat. Nov. 1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

Sun. Nov. 2 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tue. Nov. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

Wed. Nov. 5 - Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald's Upstairs

Thu. Nov. 6 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

Fri. Nov. 7 - Sun. Nov. 9 - Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest

Tue. Nov. 11 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Cafe

Wed. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

Sat. Nov. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Lionlimb

Mon. Dec. 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall w/ Kevin Morby

Tue. Dec. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel - SOLO SHOW w/ Meg Baird

Wed. Dec. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silent Movie Theatre (following AO-chosen screening of "Cleo from 5 to 7") - SOLO SHOW

Thu. Dec. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre w/ Kevin Morby

Sat. Dec. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Roulette - SOLO SHOW w/ Jaye Bartell

Mon. Dec. 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Lionlimb

Tue. Dec. 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Lionlimb

Mon. Jan. 26 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

Sat. Jan. 31 - Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

Sun. Feb. 1 - Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

Fri. Feb. 6 - Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

Sat. Feb. 7 - Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

Sun. Feb. 8 - Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

Find out more at angelolsen.com/