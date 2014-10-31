Angel Olsen Shares "May As Well" From 'Burn Your Fire For No Witness' Deluxe Edition Out Nov 18

Angel Olsen is wrapping up a very strong 2014 with a tour throughout the Southeast, plus a run of band and solo shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
On November 18th, between those two tours, Angel will release the deluxe edition of her excellent album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, released in its original form this past February via Jagjaguwar.
She's already shared "All Right Now," one of the deluxe edition's five bonus tracks, and now offers up the ethereal and patient "May As Well."
As with the entire album, "May As Well" presents Angel's warm, wonderful and commanding range, and shows a more revealing and self-assured Angel.
It is an obvious reminder as to why Angel Olsen has such a distinct and radiant presence, both on stage and on record.
LISTEN TO/SHARE ANGEL OLSEN'S "MAY AS WELL"
- ANGEL OLSEN TOUR DATES
- Fri. Oct. 31 - Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
- Sat. Nov. 1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
- Sun. Nov. 2 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
- Tue. Nov. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
- Wed. Nov. 5 - Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald's Upstairs
- Thu. Nov. 6 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
- Fri. Nov. 7 - Sun. Nov. 9 - Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest
- Tue. Nov. 11 - Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Cafe
- Wed. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
- Sat. Nov. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Lionlimb
- Mon. Dec. 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall w/ Kevin Morby
- Tue. Dec. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel - SOLO SHOW w/ Meg Baird
- Wed. Dec. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silent Movie Theatre (following AO-chosen screening of "Cleo from 5 to 7") - SOLO SHOW
- Thu. Dec. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre w/ Kevin Morby
- Sat. Dec. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Roulette - SOLO SHOW w/ Jaye Bartell
- Mon. Dec. 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Lionlimb
- Tue. Dec. 9 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Lionlimb
- Mon. Jan. 26 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
- Sat. Jan. 31 - Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
- Sun. Feb. 1 - Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
- Fri. Feb. 6 - Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
- Sat. Feb. 7 - Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
- Sun. Feb. 8 - Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
Find out more at angelolsen.com/