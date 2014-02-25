Contest: Acoustic Nation Cort MR600F Acoustic/Electric Guitar Giveaway

We’re teaming up with the folks at Cort to bring you the MR600F acoustic/electric guitar giveaway. This contest ends February 28th, 2014.

For over 50 years, Cort has built some of the finest guitars and basses in the industry, and the MR600F acoustic guitar is no different.

We’re thrilled to put this fine instrument in the hands of one lucky winner.

Click here to enter now>>

Cort’s MR Series of acoustic guitars has traditionally been viewed as their finest line of instruments at affordable prices. This year, they are adding the MR600F. The new model is outfitted with the Fishman Isys Plus preamp and Sonicore pickup to provide a high quality, good sounding acoustic guitar with built in electronics.

The MR600F is a dreadnought body with a Venetian cutaway for unhindered playability up and down the fretboard. With mahogany back and sides, the body is topped with a solid spruce top and advanced scalloped X bracing for overall performance. The 25.3” mahogany neck features the traditional three on three headstock, rosewood fretboard, and dot inlays.

The Fishman Isys Onboard Preamp System from Fishman is designed and built to offer maximum control, performance and quality in a small, unobtrusive format. The compact system features volume, bass and treble controls, a phase switch, built-in tuner with LED display, a low battery indicator, low profile control knobs and a unique pivot design for easy access to the battery compartment.

The Cort MR600F is valued at $450 US. To learn more about Cort Guitars, please visit www.cortguitars.com. Click here to enter now and don’t forget to share with your friends! Contest ends February 28, 2014.