Learn Three Easy Classical Guitar Songs

Just getting started with classical guitar? We've got the video for you! A few months back, Darrell Braun presented a video in which he demonstrates three easy classical guitar songs.

In the video, Braun runs through "In the Hall of the Mountain King," the "Minuet in G" and "Swan Lake," all of which have been arranged specifically for the guitar.

Darrell provides full tab for these exercises right in the video. If you like this lesson, you can pick up the full lesson at his Etsy page for three dollars.

As always, check out Darrell’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.