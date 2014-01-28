NAMM Acoustic Spotlight: C. F. Martin

This year at NAMM I had the opportunity to check out and try some of the new guitars from legendary guitar maker, C.F. Martin.

And legendary is a good word to start with, as they have issued several guitars that are recreations of legacy models, each with their own personality and tonal characteristics.

My overall reaction at first was that of being a little overwhelmed by the choices. But after sitting down and playing several models, I really enjoyed hearing and feeling the subtle differences of these wonderful Martin models.

Check out the gallery below with some choice photos and info on some of the guitars I took a shine to!

See loads more at http://www.martinguitar.com