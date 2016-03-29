Zakk Wylde's Acoustic Chicken Pickin' Lick Lesson

Black Label Society frontman, former Ozzy Osbourne shredder and current Guitar World cover star Zakk Wylde recently visited Guitar World HQ to share some useful and fun-to-play acoustic chicken pickin' licks.

This is the third of three new GW licks by Wylde; be sure to check out last week's blazing-fast chromatic blues shred lick.

Wylde will release his new solo album, Book of Shadows II, April 8 via Entertainment One Music (eOne Music).

The disc, his first solo release in 20 years, is the followup to 1996’s Book of Shadows. The album is available for preorder at bookofshadows2.com and iTunes.

In keeping with his road-dog reputation, Wylde will take part in this year's Generation Axe Tour with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Head here for more information.