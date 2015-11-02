SayWeCanFly's Braden Barrie Performs "Song of the Sparrow" and "High School" — Video

SayWeCanFly's Braden Barrie recently visited the Guitar World studio to perform a few of his songs—and offer a few pointers on how to play them.

Up first, check out "Song of the Sparrow" from Between the Roses, which was released earlier this year. It's followed by the John Denver-inspired "High School" from his brand-new EP, Darling, which was released October 23.

Barrie—and Darling—also happens to be featured in the all-new Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World magazine, which hits newsstands this week.

For more about SayWeCanFly and Barrie, follow along on YouTube and Facebook.