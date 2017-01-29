Are These the Top 10 Most Insane Shred Guitarists?

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

As you might know by now, WatchMojo.com posts top-10 video lists about just about everything.

They've done lists about spaceships, explosions, deaths you didn't see coming, theme parks, good robots, evil robots, robots that die and make you sad, skyscrapers, zombies, sexy aliens ... OK, you get the idea. They do a lot of lists.

Sometimes (especially lately, it seems), they even do lists about guitars and guitarists.

For instance, there's The Top 10 Guitar Models of All Time—and who can forget The Top 10 Hardest Rock Songs to Play on Guitar?

Anyway, the WatchMojo.com crew posted their latest guitar-centric list last Friday, January 27, and we think you should check it out. It's called "Top 10 Most Insane Shred Guitarists."

For this list, they ranked guitarists who are "known for their fast playing skills, or for releasing albums that focus on an instrumental shred approach. ... These ax wizards up the ante and go the extra mile in showcasing some truly dizzying techniques."

We'll tell you up front that it starts off with Marty Friedman, then shifts over to Paul Gilbert and ... well, we'll let you take it from there. We promise you there's at least one unexpected name near the top of the list (and he totally deserves to be there, folks).

Be sure to tell us what you think of their 10 choices, either in the comments below or on Facebook, where you most likely found this story.