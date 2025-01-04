“The Grateful Dead wouldn’t let us use their amps. Ray was aghast – he kept saying, ‘Pigpen? Someone named Pigpen won’t let me use his instrument?’”: With a volatile lead singer and no bass player, they left an indelible mark on rock

Features
By
published

The Doors' ever-versatile and underrated guitar slinger, Robby Krieger, charts the band's career – from the difficulties of working with Jim Morrison, his best guitar solo, and the time they consciously stole from Cream

(from left) Ray Manzarek, Jim Morrison, John Densmore, and Robby Krieger perform on the street in Frankfurt, Germany in 1968
(Image credit: Bettmann/Getty Images)

“It was hard living with Jim.”

Robby Krieger is talking about his days as guitarist with the Doors, reflecting on his role as creative sidekick to one of rock’s all-time great lyricists, singers, sex symbols, and extreme personalities, Jim Morrison.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49