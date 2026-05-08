“If I didn’t get some kind of help, I was going to die. So I said, ‘You guys, can I have a minute? Please give me a minute.’ And they said, ‘No’”: Jason Newsted explains how addiction struggles led to his Metallica departure

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has looked back on his exit from Metallica, revealing the role his addiction struggles played in his decision to leave.

The bassist was chosen as the heir to Cliff Burton's throne following his passing in 1986, and departed in 2001 after making significant contributions to the band's most commercially successful era. Appearing on Dean Delray's YouTube channel, he explained the circumstances that led to his departure from the group.

“The reason I left Metallica is because I was a horrible addict,” he admits (via the PRP). “I was way up against myself, and if I didn’t get some kind of help, I was going to die. And so I just said, ‘You guys, can I have a minute? Please give me a minute.’ And they said, ‘No.’”

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There are small parallels here with the original Korn bassist, Fieldy, who has recently addressed his exit from the band. Bob Rock famously depped for Newsted on the much-maligned St. Anger album, with Robert Trujillo since filling the void, playing on their last three records.

Ultimately, Newsted says Metallica’s response prompted him to step away.

“I said, ‘I would rather live than be in your band,’” he recounts. “‘I love being in your band. I think it’s kind of obvious.’”

He then goes into a passionate tirade regarding his commitment to the Metallica cause, saying, “I wear your shirt every night. I meet every person who wants to meet and represent us for all the fans every night. Don’t tell me I’m not committed. Don’t tell me I’m not loyal. I’m always the first one in and last one out. I’m not saying the words. It’s fucking history.”

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to his request for time, he says, “[If] you can’t give me that minute to get my head straight again, then I have to go. [It’s] not that I don’t love you, and certainly not that I’m not committed to this band.”

In a 2001 interview, James Hetfield pinned Newsted's leaving on his side project, Echobrain, which he reportedly wanted to focus on during the hiatus he proposed the band take at the turn of the century. The guitarist did later play down those claims, saying he was “choking” his “brother” in doing so, but it's clear there were tensions at play either way. Newsted's latest comments lay some responsibility at his own feet.

Ep 856 : Jason Newsted returns to the show. - YouTube Watch On

Interestingly, Ozzy Osbourne, who has welcomed both Newsted and Trujillo into his band at different points, said Newsted had “the edge” over his counterpart. Newsted briefly toured with Ozzy after his Metallica days – ironically, replacing Trujillo – and says the band had a higher “respect factor” than the thrash metal giants.

Elsewhere, EMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special edition pickups for each of Metallica's string hitters.