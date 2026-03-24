“A band member said, ‘If we didn’t write it, there’s no point in doing it because we won’t get writing credits.’ I was really disappointed”: The moment Ritchie Blackmore knew he’d leave Deep Purple

News
By published

Blackmore looks back on his Deep Purple departure

British guitarist and songwriter Ritchie Blackmore, wearing a black shirt, playing a Fender Stratocaster in sunburst, as his band, British rock band Deep Purple, performs live, 1972
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ritchie Blackmore has recalled the moment he knew he had to leave Deep Purple.

For many, Blackmore was Deep Purple. He's been one of their most influential driving forces, helped the band cement their status as one of Britain’s premier rock bands with a pantheon of timeless guitar riffs.

Article continues below

“The first time [I considered leaving] was when I thought about doing a song, and a band member said, ‘If we didn’t write it, there’s no point in doing it because we won’t get writing credits,’” he says in a new interview with Guitar Player. “I was really disappointed in that statement.”

He doesn’t specify what the song was. But it set a precedent.

“It was also a time when our management was starting to put together a tour, and everybody in the band was busy doing something else – a holiday, producing something, getting married,” he adds.

“In my mind, this showed that it wasn’t a band anymore. It was just a group of people with high-finance interests, business ventures, and personal bookings taking place instead of the band touring.”

Ritchie Blackmore in 1974

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Rainbow, Blackmore would go on to release seven studio albums in a mad dash eight-year spell, before returning to Deep Purple for Perfect Strangers in 1984. The atmosphere within the Rainbow ranks was a night-and-day contrast to Purple.

“When I did a session with Ronnie Dio in the studio, I started seeing things in a different light,” Blackmore continues. “I started having fun again, and music started being important again.

It showed that it wasn’t a band anymore. It was just a group of people with high-finance interests, business ventures, and personal bookings

Ritchie Blackmore

“John Cleese once said of Monty Python that there were far too many committee meetings about nothing. We had the same in Purple.”

Blackmore is currently recovering from health issues that caused the cancellation of last year’s run of shows with Blackmore’s Night.

Elsewhere, he’s reflected on Jeff Beck’s struggles with imposter syndrome, and his hit-and-miss experiments with using banjo strings on his Strats.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.