“Bernie was playing right out of Randy’s pedalboard and amp. He said Randy’s pedalboard was doing changes on its own”: Bernie Tormé only played seven gigs with Ozzy Osbourne – but he saved the Black Sabbath frontman’s career

One of the most heartfelt tributes paid to the late Ozzy Osborne came from Ian Gillan. “I can’t help smiling, even now,” wrote the Deep Purple singer. You improved my life – thanks mate.” Poignant words from a voice that, just like Osborne, helped defined the hard rock and heavy metal genres from the outset.

The parallels ran deeper – not least when Gillan joined Ozzy's old pals Black Sabbath in 1983, for the controversial Born Again album. There's an additional link in the shape of guitarist Bernie Tormé, who played in both frontmen’s solo bands.

Dublin-born Tormé, a uniquely gifted player whose legacy has received renewed attention via two recent box sets, had a ferocious style that blended shred-level chops, hotwired blues licks, and ear-grabbing whammy-bar dives, making him a cornerstone of Gillan from 1979 to 1981.

And although his stint with Ozzy lasted a mere seven gigs, from April 1 to April 10, 1982, the Prince of Darkness deemed it to be of pivotal importance in allowing his career to continue after the tragic death of Randy Rhoads in a plane crash the previous month.

Deciding to continue his tour, Osborne had frantically reached out to many well-known guitarists, including Michael Schenker and Gary Moore, but later confirmed that Tormé had been the only one willing to step up. The Irishman first listened to Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman the day before flying out to join the road trip, reportedly learning the material in flight.

Despite the additional pressure of hooking up with a band still processing the shock of Rhoads’ death, Tormé took the stage at Stabler Arena, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, remaining until longer-term replacement Brad Gillis was ready to take over.

In 2022 Osbourne told Metal Hammer: “I remember thinking, ‘I’m done.’ Sharon... said, ‘No, Randy wouldn’t have liked that, you’ve got to keep his memory alive.’ Bernie was rushed in at the last minute, didn’t know what he was getting into – but he did me a great favor. If it wasn’t for him I’d have given up.”

Of course, Tormé’s legacy extends far beyond that fleeting tenure. Last February’s Gillan: 1978-1982 collection showcased the guitarist’s vital contribution to the success of that band, as both soloist and songwriter. Seven months earlier, Tormé: The Bernie Tormé Archives Vol. 2 brought together his mid-80s albums with future LA Guns frontman Phil Lewis.

By 1982, Tormé had blazed a singular trail through the UK music scene. Influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Gary Moore, and Rory Gallagher, he’d played in mid-70s hard rock combo Scrapyard with future Gillan bassist John McCoy. Enthused by the energy of the punk scene, he then formed his own punky power trio, the Bernie Tormé Band, gigging with Generation X and the Boomtown Rats.

When he supported Gillan in January 1979, Tormé’s fretmelting musicianship and exuberant showmanship impressed the headliner.

Speaking to this writer in 2024, Gillan recalled: “He was doing his soundcheck, and all I could describe is that he was having sex with his guitar!

“It was unbelievable; so exciting. I thought, ‘Wow, I’d like to work with this guy!’” When previous six-stringer Steve Byrd quit shortly thereafter, Tormé lit a fire under Gillan, as can be heard on Glory Road highlight Unchain Your Brain. “Bernie and I ended up great friends,” said the singer.

Leaving in 1981, the guitarist re-emerged with Bernie Tormé and the Electric Gypsies before teaming up with former Girl frontman Phil Lewis in Tormé in 1984. They recorded two effervescent glam-punk albums – gathered in The Bernie Torme Archive Vol 2 set – complete with characteristically wild, exciting fretwork, as in Eyes of the World).

Sadly, the UK’s major record labels’ indifference to rock limited their prospects. In 1987, Lewis accepted Tracii Guns’ offer to join LA Guns, going on to major Stateside success.

Bernie said Randy's pedalboard was doing changes on its own, which freaked him out

Tormé also crossed the Atlantic, joining former Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider’s Desperado. Their prolific partnership fueled a titanic debut album loaded with pounding, blues-infused riffs and ripping solos, only for record label politics to scupper its release and sink the band.

Returning to the UK, Tormé continued to launch well-received albums until his untimely passing in 2019, including a reunion with former Gillan bandmate John McCoy in GMT.

His continued friendship with Phil Lewis saw him guest with LA Guns onstage in later years, the last such occasion occurring in 2017.

“It was inconceivable playing a show in London without Bernie showing up,” Lewis said. “Tracii adored him; they became really good friends.”

“Bernie was fearless,” Guns – a diehard Rhoads fan – marvels. “To step into Randy Rhoads’ shoes that fast was brave. I was just listening to some of the recordings from the dates he did with Ozzy. He was playing right out of Randy’s pedalboard and amp.

“Bernie told me that Randy's pedalboard was doing changes on its own, which is one of the things that really freaked him out about doing the gig. And Rudy told me that before I knew Bernie.”

He continues: “He was a true pentatonic Lord. The way he interpreted the solos, the rhythms, the fills – it's actually mind-blowing because it's off the cuff. That’s why he was so brave.

“And he’s playing the Stratocaster, so it’s almost like Hendrix stepping in for Randy. And he looked great next to Ozzy.”

The impression Tormé left on Guns was as immediate as the one he’d left on Osbourne.

“It was only a two-day period where we were in London,” Guns says. “But we had a lot of conversations. We really had great respect for each other. He was still passionate about creating music and playing live.

“Next thing I know, we're onstage doing Rip and Tear. He had his Strat and I’m like, ‘Turn it up!’ He goes, ‘Oh, I’m gonna turn it up!’ To play with him and Phil at the same time was a huge experience for me – I watched that video a lot.

“Bernie could have done it a hundred more times with us. I was looking forward to more of that.”