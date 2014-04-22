California Breed — Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt — Premiere Behind-the-Scenes Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new behind-the-scenes, "making of" video featuring California Breed, a new trio featuring vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Andrew Watt.

This is the first in a series of exclusive clips that will be premiered prior to the May 19 release of the band's self-titled debut album via Frontiers Records. Visit GuitarWorld.com every Tuesday for new episodes.

California Breed was produced by Dave Cobb (Jamey Johnson, Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings) and recorded at his Nashville studio. Hughes and Bonham played together for several years in Black Country Communion; Watt — who is a mere 23 — was introduced to Hughes by Julian Lennon in 2013.

The band will announce U.K., European and U.S. tours soon.

The album will be available as a CD, digital download and a deluxe CD/DVD featuring the bonus song “Solo,” two video clips and a documentary. Fans who pre-order the digital download on iTunes will receive an instant download of “Sweet Tea” and "Midnight Oil" (Check out the lyric video below) upon ordering.

You can pre-order the album at iTunes and Amazon. The deluxe CD/DVD is available here.

Below, check out the exclusive "making of" clip plus the animated lyric video for "Midnight Oil." Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!