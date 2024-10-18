“We were surrounded by bands like Animals As Leaders, Meshuggah, Plini… and the crowd could clap in time over a 7/8 time signature, too!” From a virtuoso Tool support to Rabea Massaad’s new supergroup, meet the next generation of progressive guitar heroes

Features
By
( )
published

The UK’s ArcTanGent Festival is the world’s biggest celebration of heavy progressive music, and this year’s lineup featured epic sets from Meshuggah, Mogwai and Explosions in the Sky. Could these 5 bands be the headliners of the future?

Bicurious&#039; Taran Plouzané puts everything into it as he plays his Squier Jazzmaster ArcTangentFestival – he even ended up in amongst the crowd.
(Image credit: Future / Jonathan Dadds)

In 2013, in the heart of rural Somerset, UK, a new kind of music festival was born – one that played host to some of the boldest, most adventurous and downright noisiest alternative guitar music the world had to offer.

Named after an album by cult Nottingham alt-metallers earthtone9, ArcTanGent wasn’t for casual music fans; with headliners like 65daysofstatic, Public Service Broadcasting and Maybeshewill, it was laser-targeted at post-rock, math-rock and prog obsessives.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.