David Gilmour Performs Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" at London's Earls Court — Video

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour made a rare appearance Saturday night, December 13, at a Bombay Bicycle Club show at London's Earls Court.

First Gilmour played lap steel guitar on Bombay Bicycle Club's "Rinse Me Down"; then he picked up a guitar and performed Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" live for the first time in more than two years, NME reports.

"This man gave me my first guitar and was one of the first people to play this venue, and by my count has played here more than 27 times," Bombay Bicycle Club guitarist Jamie MacColl told the crowd.

The band's show at Earls Court was to be the last concert ever at the venue before its scheduled demolition and redevelopment.

The top video features only "Wish You Were Here"; the bottom video features both songs.