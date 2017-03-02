Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Wino!

(Image credit: Jimmy Hubbard)

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy—you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists.

Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used. This month, we're giving you the chance to ask guitarist Scott "Wino" Weinrich of the Obsessed anything you want! From his old-school doom roots to his love of motorcycles to the Obsessed's first record in more than 20 years, Sacred. Nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.comand put "Wino" in the subject line.