Exclusive: Red Line Chemistry Premiere Music Video for "Paralyzed"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Red Line Chemistry. The song, "Paralyzed," is from the band's upcoming album, Tug of War, which will be released May 14 through Bulldog Productions.

Tug of War was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, whose credits include Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Deftones, Rush, Stone Sour and many others. Producer Matt Hyde — who mixed the album — worked closely with Raskulinecz and the band during the early stages of preproduction and production.

Drummer Mike Mazzarese reflects, “Nick pushed us to find the best within ourselves, and that was a great thing for us.” Guitarist Andy Breit says, “It was a true collaboration with those guys. They’re both very intelligent and full of good ideas. Matt is very Zen and always under control. And Nick … hell man, he’s alright for a sumbitch from Tennessee.”

Red Line Chemistry — also featuring Tom Brown (bass), Brett Ditgen (vocals) and Dave Fyten (guitar) — are approaching their first decade together.

“We’re a tight-knit group from the same town, and we’ve been together forever," Breit says. "We want our music to grow with us and reflect where we are as people and as a band. We want to explore new ideas and evolve.”

"The aim was to try new things and push our limits," Fyten adds. "We want to carve our own way and follow our own path.”

For more about Red Line Chemistry, who are playing Rockfest, Rock On The Range, Rocklahoma and other major festivals this year, check out their official website and Facebook page. You can see their current itinerary directly below the video.

